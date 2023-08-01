Changes made to make booking online tip access easier

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, is pictured at the site.

Dudley’s pop-up tip returns on Saturday following changes to the site to make it easier to navigate for motorists.

The layout of the car park has been modified to allow easier access and exit from the facility, which is located opposite the Lister Road depot in Dudley.

The pop-up tip will be open for residents to dispose of their waste and recycle items between 8am and 3.30pm.

The facility is a key part of the council’s plan to tackle fly-tipping in Dudley and improve access to recycling services for residents in the north of the borough.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: "These changes are all about making the pop-up tip more convenient to use.

"We’ve adjusted the layout slightly to help residents to get in and out of the site quicker.

"The new layout is clearly marked out and signposted and the staff at the site will be available to help if any assistance is required.

"I would also like to encourage people who have booked appointments but no longer need them to spare a minute to cancel their bookings online.

"This will help to further reduce wait times for tip users."

Slots at the pop-up tip must be booked in advance by going to dudley.gov.uk/residents/bins-and-recycling/recycling-and-garden-waste/household-waste-recycling-centre/ and completing the online form.

Items that can be dropped off at the site include green waste, wood, scrap metal, small electrical items, residual waste, bricks, rubble, plasterboard, household waste, general recycling, mattresses and furniture.

Tyres, oils, liquids, car batteries, gas cylinders and hazardous waste cannot be accepted. No vans or cars with trailers are permitted at the site.