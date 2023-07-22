Stourbridge community event is cancelled due to poor weather

Mary Stevens Park where Love Stourbridge '23 was due to take place. Organisers have cancelled it due to poor weather

With heavy rain expected for most of the weekend, the organisers of Love Stourbridge '23 which was due to be held in Mary Stevens Park today and tomorrow have pulled the event.

Run by Chawn Hill Church and other Stourbridge churches - the free event welcomes the whole communityhas successfully run for the last few years.

It was due to feature events across the park including a free climbing wall today, craft activities, fair games, kite making, sports, face painting and hair braiding, with a community barbecue in the evening and a Madness tribute band.

Tomorrow would have seen a church in the park, messy church activities, a community picnic and a performance of classic tunes from the movies and West End shows.

A post on the event's Facebook page read: "It is with much sadness to announce that Love Stourbridge has been cancelled tomorrow.

"The weather forecast was too bad for us to be able to put on such a large outdoor event. Many of the activities would have had to have been cancelled as they cannot run in lots of rain, and we didn't want to put on only half an event.

"So apologies and we will miss seeing you all. Do watch this space as we will...BE BACK!

The weather forecast for the Black Country area today says heavy rain is expected, with light rain tomorrow, putting other events in doubt.