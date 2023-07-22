Pupils and staff at Kingswinford school welcome new dogs for a visit

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/07/2023 - The Brier School in Kingswinford have a visit from Guide Dogs for the Blind along with a cheque hand over..

Six new guide dogs went walkies around The Brier School and enjoyed treats off pupils and staff who have helped fund their training.

The Brier School has pupils with both moderate and complex physical, learning and communication difficulties and some are visually impaired.

One of the chosen charities over the years has been the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and over £14,000 was raised on its behalf through sponsored walks and a 'Superhero Dog Day,' which alone raised £2,123.46.

Representatives of the charity came in and received the money whilst showing off the dogs, called Brier, Carol, Bromley, Val, Russ and Christine.

Assistant head at the school Matt Halliday said: "As a small school of 190 pupils, we are overwhelmed by the continued generosity of our families, even during these difficult financial times.

"Volunteers from the Guide Dogs are regularly welcomed into school and our pupils always love meeting the dogs and their owners.