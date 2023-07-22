Bargain house in Dudley on the market for just £30k

By Paul JenkinsDudleyPublished: Comments

A two-bedroom house in Dudley with a bargain price of £30,000 is up for sale.

Buffery Road mid terrace on sale for £30,000
Buffery Road mid terrace on sale for £30,000

The mid-terrace property in Buffery Road is on the market on property website Zoopla.

The listing says: "The property is situated on a residential road close to local shops and amenities. The open spaces of Buffery Park are within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Dudley Port rail station."

It goes on to say it is subject to an Assured Shorthold Tenancy producing £6,240 per annum.

The property is for sale by public auction on August 2 at 8.45am. For more details visit: www.zoopla.co.uk.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Property
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News