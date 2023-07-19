Walk organised in memory of father of three Andy

Event in aid of Andy Hollihead

Community interest company Breathing Space Therapeutic Services has organised the event for the family of Andy Hollihead.

The walk and event will take place at Baggeridge Country Park on Sunday morning, where people will meet at the bandstand from 11am.

A message on the company's Facebook page reads: "It's time to pull together and show the true meaning of community."

It then gives details of the event, which will included a bubble release in Mr Hollihead's memory.

A JustGiving page has already raised £380 for the family and it can be seen at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andyhollihead