Walk organised in memory of father of three Andy

A memorial walk has been organised near Dudley in aid of a father of three who lost his life in a road accident.

Event in aid of Andy Hollihead
Community interest company Breathing Space Therapeutic Services has organised the event for the family of Andy Hollihead.

Mr Hollihead died when his motorbike was in collison with a car in Ettingshall Road, Wolverhampton, on Friday, June 30.

The walk and event will take place at Baggeridge Country Park on Sunday morning, where people will meet at the bandstand from 11am.

A message on the company's Facebook page reads: "It's time to pull together and show the true meaning of community."

It then gives details of the event, which will included a bubble release in Mr Hollihead's memory.

A JustGiving page has already raised £380 for the family and it can be seen at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andyhollihead

Booking for Sunday's event is advised and tickets at £3 per person can be obtained from ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/dudley/baggeridge-country-park/memory-walk

