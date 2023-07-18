The Lions of the Great War in Smethwick is one of many sites celebrating success

Green Flag Awards have been awarded to 52 parks and places of beauty across the Black Country and Stafford, with Sandwell receiving a record-breaking 15 awards alone.

Parks such as Buffery Park in Dudley, Sandwell Valley Country Park in West Bromwich, Victoria Park in Stafford, Walsall Arboretum and West Park in Wolverhampton were named as Green Flag award winners from 2,216 UK parks and green spaces.

Sandwell has more Green Flag Awards than ever before as Fallings Heath Cemetery in Wednesbury receives the prestigious award for the first time this year.

This year is the most Green Flags that Sandwell has ever received in the annual awards since they started in 1997.

Councillor Charn Singh Padda, Sandwell Councils Cabinet member for Leisure and Tourism, said: "Congratulations to all of Sandwell's Green Flag Award winners this year – across our parks, green spaces, cemeteries, canals and community spaces.

"This is very well-deserved recognition for all the staff, community volunteers friends groups and partner organisations who help to make Sandwell's green spaces the wonderful places they are. Thank you to everyone."

Fallings Heath Cemetery has received the award for the first time following improvements over the last several years.

Improvements to the area include investments in CCTV and improvements to the road, paths and multi-faith burial areas.

Brunswick Park in Wednesbury has been a centre for activities and events, such as the Queen's Baton Relay last year

Councillor Syeda Khatun, Sandwell Council's member for public health and communities with responsibility for bereavement services, said: "I would like to thank all our staff involved in the improvements across our award-winning cemetery and crematoria sites."

Wolverhampton Council has also celebrated six of its beauty spots which have won the prestigious award, including one new addition to its growing list.

Fowlers Park was awarded the national award for the first time ever, joining a list of five other parks recognised for their beauty.

On this year's list include Fowlers Park, West Park, East Park, Bantock Park, Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve and Phoenix Park.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton City Council's cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: "We are absolutely delighted that our beautiful Fowlers Park has been recognised for this prestigious award.

"We are very proud of all our parks in Wolverhampton, they are wonderful spaces for our residents and attract many visitors to the city.

"There are many benefits to enjoying green spaces and I would encourage everyone to come and visit our parks and reserves to enjoy their beauty all year round."

Walsall Council has received 10 Green Flag Awards for some of its parks and green spaces across the borough.

Walsall’s 2023 Green Flag Award recipients are Barr Beacon, Blackwood Park, Fibbersley Local Nature Reserve, Kings Hill Park, Palfrey Park, Rough Wood Local Nature Reserve, Walsall Arboretum and Willenhall Memorial Park.

Celebrating the city’s Green Flag Awards success in Fowlers Park are (LtR) Martin Hobson, lead ranger; Kameron Paul, ranger; Nigel Slack, grounds maintenance; Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for environment and climate change; Lee Hawkins, technical officer; Ryan Poole, grounds maintenance and Stuart Sharman, ranger.

Walsall Council has welcomed first time winners Pelsall Common and Reedswood Park, which join the list of eight pre-existing winners from 2022’s Green Flag Award scheme.

Councillor Gary Flint, Portfolio Holder for Wellbeing, Leisure and Public Spaces at Walsall Council, said: “We’re honoured to have received the prestigious Green Flag Award for a total of 10 sites across Walsall.

"These awards are a tribute to each member of our Council staff, volunteers and community members whose commitment and dedication make our green spaces such an important part of community life.

“Our parks and green spaces provide crucial space for exercise, play, relaxation and community activities, as well as providing a home for wildlife and nature to flourish.

"Ensuring that everyone has access to quality green spaces is of upmost importance and is incredibly beneficial for people’s physical and mental wellbeing.

“With a third of our borough being made up of green spaces, the accolade of such an award is a huge source of pride and achievement both to those who use our green spaces, and those who contribute to their care and maintenance.”

Six venues in Stafford Borough have again been listed among the best parks and open spaces in the UK.

Victoria Park in Stafford leads the way with a 17th consecutive Green Flag, while the crematorium on the town’s Tixall Road makes it a dozen, and the 160-year-old cemetery at Eccleshall Road claims a sixth flag.

Stonefield Park in Stone is celebrating an eighth success, with the town’s cemetery bringing up award number five, and Wildwood Park in Stafford makes it a fourth year by retaining the flag it won for the first time in 2020.

Councillor Ian Fordham, Cabinet Member for Environment at Stafford Borough Council, said: “A big thank you to all those who do excellent work on the ground and behind the scenes to ensure our parks and green spaces are worthy of this award.

“It is pleasing to have independent feedback from a national organisation about how well maintained and managed these important green spaces are - although this is something already recognised by the thousands of local people and visitors who use them. And they are our most important judges.

Sandwell Pride 2023 at Dartmouth Park, one of 15 parks in Sandwell with the award

“We should also not forget the contribution of the community, especially the ‘Friends’ groups, that support the work of the council at these sites and are instrumental in us receiving these ‘Green Flags.’”

Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager, Paul Todd MBE, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in achieving a Green Flag Award.

“Green spaces are vital for the community in Walsall, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles.

"The staff and volunteers do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards of the Green Flag Award, and everyone involved should feel extremely proud of their achievement.”

The Green Flag Awards is managed by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and recognises and rewards well-managed parks, and green spaces, that set the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Green Flag winners include:

Sandwell:

Barnford Park, Oldbury.

Brunswick Park, Wednesbury.

Dartmouth Park, West Bromwich.

Fallings Heath Cemetery, Wednesbury.

Harden Hill Park, Cradley Heath.

Lightwoods Park, Bearwood.

Lions of the Great War, Smethwick.

Red House Park, Great Barr.

Revolution Walk, Smethwick/Birmingham.

Sandwell Valley Country Park, West Bromwich.

Sandwell Valley Crematorium, West Bromwich.

Tipton Cemetery.

Victoria Park, Smethwick.

Victoria Park, Tipton.

Warley Woods, Bearwood.

Wolverhampton:

Fowlers Park

West Park

East Park

Bantock Park

Pendeford Mill Nature Reserve

Phoenix Park.

Walsall:

Blackwood Park

King George V Playing Fields

Fibbersley Local Nature Reserve

Reedswood Park

Walsall Flight and Basin

Walsall Arboretum

King's HillPark

Palfrey Park

Pelsall Common

Rough Wood and Bentley Haye

Willenhall Memorial Park

Dudley:

Buffery Park

Huntingtree Park

Baggeridge Country Park

Stourbridge Canal

Mary Stevens Park

Priory Park

Cannock:

Castle Ring

Cannock Park

Hednesford Park

Ravenhill Park

Elmore Park

Stile Cop Cemetery

Stafford:

Eccleshall Road Cemetery

Stonefield Park

Victoria Park

Stafford Crematorium

Staffs and Worcs Canal

Wildwood Park