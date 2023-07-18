Merry men and women set for fun summer Stourbridge pantomime

Robin Hood pantomime

The group exists to bring together people who want to become involved in drama productions in a social atmosphere.

They are performing Robin Hood and his Merry Friends at the Elton Centre, St John's Road, Stourbridge on Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30.

It is billed as fun for all the family with the usual mix of corny jokes, heroes to cheer, villains to boo and exciting adventures with a few surprises along the way

They will perform two shows on the Saturday and one on the Sunday, with tickets available at £5 in advance or on the day.