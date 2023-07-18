Delays and diversions as roadworks take place across region

There will be road closures and delays over the next two days

National Express West Midlands has posted a message about a number of planned works on its Twitter page, with the majority either starting today or carrying on from previous days.

In Wednesbury, work is taking place on Ridding Lane until 2.30pm on Wednesday, meaning the road will be closed and will see bus services on the 40 and 47 towards West Bromwich diverted along Holyhead Road, Lower High Street and Mounts Road before continuing on the normal line of route.

Middlepark Road in Dudley will be closed for repairs until 3.30pm today (Tuesday, July 18), with the 2 and 2A bus services diverted along Russells Hall Road in both directions.

There will be longer delays in Rowley Regis as Bassano Road is set to be closed until midnight on Wednesday, meaning that the 13A service to Blackheath will run along Long Lane before terminating at Blackheath Market.

Additionally, the 3, 4M and 14A services to Merry Hill will divert along Halesowen Street and Homer Way Island.