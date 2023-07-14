Famous faces celebrate pride in region at popular attraction on Black Country Day

Singing superstar Beverley Knight with BGT star Amy Lou Smith

The guests at Black Country Living Museum on Friday included Mayor of Dudley Andrea Goddard, Mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street, Wolverhampton-born singing sensation Beverley Knight and Britain's Got Talent star Amy Lou Smith, from Tipton.

Spirits were high as they spoke of the pride they have for the region, where the Black Country Festival is up and running with celebratory events taking place across the area, including Musicom at Himley Hall this weekend.

Speaking about what it means to her, Beverley said: "The Black Country is warm, it's community led.

Black Country Day celebrations at the Black Country Living Museum

"It's the people, it's the heritage of the industry.

"Black Country Day to me means pride. It means joy. It means celebration.

"It means a beautiful accent, and don't let anybody tell you any different."

Amy-Lou said she had loved visiting the museum in Dudley to share in the nostalgia.

BGT star Amy Lou Smith in the record shop

She said: "I come here all the time. I've got a yearly pass so I always bring my kids. I always like them to know their roots, so it's just a great place to be.

"Black Country Day means the world to me. Take me to Vegas any day, but I will always, always come back to the Black Country."

Councillor Goddard sang the museum praises as she described what Black Country Day meant to her.

"I come here every single year with my children and I grew up coming here – it's just absolutely amazing," she said.

"It's phenomenal really, the amount of things that have come out of the Black Country.

Mayor of Dudley Andrea Goddard with town crier Ian 'Porky' Jones

"I think teaching the younger generation is something that's imperative and what we need to do is to make sure that they know where they came from and to realise the hard work that people have put in to get us where we are now."

She added: "I want to continue to do things each year for Black Country Day because it is a time where we can reminisce on our heritage and our history and be involved."

Mr Street said: "It's very important to be here and it's all about pride today celebrating, of course, all of our history, but also looking forward with optimism to what's going to happen in the Black Country in the future.

"And where better to do it than at the Black Country Living Museum, probably the jewel in the crown of the tourist industry for the Black Country."

He said the investment being injected into the region also needed to be celebrated, adding: "Across the whole of the region, but particularly the Black Country, we need to step forward with pride.

"Sometimes we can be a bit self-deprecating, a bit modest. Modesty is a good thing, but sometimes you need to get out there and shout and say we're proud of this and that's what today is all about."

John Homer, tour guide and historical figure, said it was wonderful to celebrate Black Country Day at the museum and it was the perfect opportunity to spread the word about the region's culture and heritage.

He said: "If you want to learn about the Black Country, then come and see us here at the museum. There's so much to learn, so much history and something for everybody."