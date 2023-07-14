Figure on Netherton island dressed up for special occasion on Black Country Day

The Black Country Man on Cinder Bank Island

The typical Black Country worker, which some people call Ayli has been on the Cinder Bank island on the Southern Bypass between Dudley and Netherton has been decorated with the Black Country flag.

It was posted on the Spotted: Netherton Facebook page and attracted many positive comments.

Chris Connolly said: "Woop woop well done," whilst Kevin Waterfield said: "Looks a lot better than the traffic cone he normally gets."