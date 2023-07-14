Figure on Netherton island dressed up for special occasion on Black Country Day

On Black Country Day, when everything good about the region is celebrated, an iconic figure on a traffic island in Netherton has been decorated appropriately.

The Black Country Man on Cinder Bank Island
The typical Black Country worker, which some people call Ayli has been on the Cinder Bank island on the Southern Bypass between Dudley and Netherton has been decorated with the Black Country flag.

It was posted on the Spotted: Netherton Facebook page and attracted many positive comments.

Chris Connolly said: "Woop woop well done," whilst Kevin Waterfield said: "Looks a lot better than the traffic cone he normally gets."

Events are going on all over the area today and across the weekend to celebrate the Black Country Day and festival.

