Dudley Police after unwanted bikes for Christmas appeal to give to 'struggling families'

PC Edwards with bikes donated to the appeal.

The force is asking anyone who has a bike they no longer use or need to donate to the appeal.

Working alongside Dudley Council’s road safety team and other partners across the borough, officers will collect any unused and unwanted bikes over the next few months.

The council’s roads safety team will be refurbishing the bikes with the aim of having them fixed up and ready to ride just in time for Christmas.

The spruced-up cycles will then be offered to struggling families or others who might benefit from having a bike.

A spokesperson for Dudley Police said: "We got the idea for the appeal when we started to build up a collection of bikes that had been left abandoned or had been handed in but went unclaimed.

"We couldn’t keep them but rather than just getting rid, we thought of giving them to people who might get good use of them so we got in touch with our partners at the council who were more than happy to help with our appeal.

"If you have a bike, scooter, or trike that’s no longer wanted or just isn’t being used anymore we’ll gladly take them off you for our appeal.

"We’re looking for bikes that are in a decent state but they don’t have to be in absolutely tip top condition. We can arrange for any minor repairs that need to be done before they can be used again."

While the force does not have space at their station in Brierley Hill, their partners at West Midlands Fire Service have agreed to host drop-off points at the following stations:

Brierley Hill Fire Station, Dudley Road, Brierley Hill

Stourbridge Fire Station, Parkfield Road, Stourbridge

Dudley Fire Station, Burton Road, Dudley

Haden Cross Fire Station, Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath