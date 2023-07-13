Alliance awards prizes to exceptional students

The awards

The competition received entries from more than 400 participating Black Country students and was launched in April.

It was designed to introduce pupils to the light rail and construction sectors and showcase students’ exceptional artistic talents through the design of bug hotels and tram stops and to empower and inspire students while promoting inclusivity.

The alliance, which is designing and building new tramway schemes on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, invited 180 young people and their teachers, to a specially planned event at Dudley College on Monday, July 10.

Rose Rees, head of engagement and skills at the Midland Metro Alliance, said: “Throughout the competition, my colleagues and I have been deeply impressed by the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by all participating schools. Each entry has exhibited a remarkable level of imagination and skill, highlighting the unique talents of these exceptional students. The alliance firmly believes in fostering opportunities for SEND and AP school children to express their creativity and has been delighted to witness their artistic brilliance unfold throughout this competition.”

Winners on the day included:

Bug hotel category: Dudley College – “Land of the Ladybugs”: The students from this school have created a bug hotel design that not only provides a welcoming habitat for insects but also demonstrates a deep understanding of sustainability and environmental conservation.