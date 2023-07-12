Police release image after parcel stolen from Dudley porch

Have you seen this person?

The investigation started following a parcel theft from a porch on Bromley Lane, Dudley at around 3pm on June 30.

Police are now looking to speak to one person they believe has information relating to the crime.

Dudley Police released the appeal on Twitter, they wrote: "Do you know this person? We're investigating after a parcel was stolen from the porch of a house on Bromley Lane in Dudley at 3pm on 30 June.

"Contact us via Live Chat or Call 101 quoting 20/571579/23. To stay anonymous speak to Crimestoppers on 0800555111."