Police release image after parcel stolen from Dudley porch

By Daniel WaltonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

West Midlands Police have appealed for help in tracking down a person they wish to speak to after a parcel was stolen from a porch.

Have you seen this person?
Have you seen this person?

The investigation started following a parcel theft from a porch on Bromley Lane, Dudley at around 3pm on June 30.

Police are now looking to speak to one person they believe has information relating to the crime.

Dudley Police released the appeal on Twitter, they wrote: "Do you know this person? We're investigating after a parcel was stolen from the porch of a house on Bromley Lane in Dudley at 3pm on 30 June.

"Contact us via Live Chat or Call 101 quoting 20/571579/23. To stay anonymous speak to Crimestoppers on 0800555111."

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News