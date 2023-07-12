Dudley MP delighted to be named 'Beer Drinker of the Year'

Dudley South MP Mike Wood has been named Beer Drinker of the Year by the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG) for his work supporting the beer and pub sectors through the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.
A Black Country MP and champion for the beer and pub sectors has been rewarded for his work with a special award.
