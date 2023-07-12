Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dudley MP delighted to be named 'Beer Drinker of the Year'

Premium
By James VukmirovicDudleyFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A Black Country MP and champion for the beer and pub sectors has been rewarded for his work with a special award.

Mike Wood receives his award from All Party Parliamentary Beer Group Group chairman Alun Cairns
Mike Wood receives his award from All Party Parliamentary Beer Group Group chairman Alun Cairns

Dudley South MP Mike Wood has been named Beer Drinker of the Year by the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group (APPBG) for his work supporting the beer and pub sectors through the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News