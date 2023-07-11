Gornal pub hailed as 'hidden gem' ahead of first public tours

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard show her skill at pulling a pint with landlady Jo Selman

The Victorian brewhouse at the Old Bull's Head in Redhall Road is opening up as part of the Black Country Day weekend.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard, was given a special tour of the brewery, which dates from 1834, ahead of the celebrations.

The Old Bull's Head pub and brewhouse in Lower Gornal

The Dudley and South Staffordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale encouraged local breweries to put on events as part of Black Country Day on Friday, July 14.

The brewhouse, which brews the beers for Black Country Ales, will be running four pre-booked tours on the day.

The Mayor, who has industry experience from running The Manchester Inn at Romsley, said: "It is like a little museum and has got so much potential.

"It is nice to be able to help showcase the heritage of brewing here in the Black Country.

"The Black Country Ales brewhouse is brilliant – It is a real hidden gem."

Councillor Goddard also showed she still knows how to pull a pint behind the bar the pub with licensee Jo Selman, who has been at The Old Bull's Head for 11 months.

Head brewer Matt Pearson said Black Country Ales had bought the building as a coach house in 2002 but had then discovered the brewery and decided to start brewing again in a traditional way.

He said there were plans to run weekend tours on a regular basis in the future.

Matt, who has been head brewer for a year after taking over from Robin Shields and previously worked for Sadlers in Lye, said that demand for beers for the BCA pubs chain was growing and they had started doing night brews as well.

The brewery has a capacity of 120 casks – 5,000 litres – a day.

Beers brewed there include BFG (Bradley's Ginest Golden), Fireside and Pig on the Wall.

"Our beers are getting known all over the country and even abroad.

"We have just sent a pallet of bottled beers to a customer in Hong Kong," added Matt.

Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard with head brewer Matt Pearson

* Several other breweries in and around the Dudley borough are supporting Black Country Day with special events and beers.

Beacon Hotel in Bilston Street, Sedgley has food and tours of Sarah Hughes brewery from 12 noon to 2pm on Sunday, July 16, when the pub will be open all day.

Ma Pardoes – The Old Swan in Halesowen Road, Netherton – has brewery tours on request for groups of up to six. Call 01384 253075 to book.

Holden's Brewery in Woodsetton does not plan tours over the Black Country Day weekend. It is open for tours on the first Saturday of each month at 10.30am and 12.30pm. They need to be booked at www.holdensbrewery.co.uk/brewery-tours/

Holden's will have summer beer Summer Buzz on sale in its pubs in the Black Country for the weekend.

Green Duck Brewery, Gainsborough Trading Estate, Rufford Road, Stourbridge, will be open on Black Country Day from 4pm to 11pm showcasing a range of Black Country-themed ales.