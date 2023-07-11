Community ride open to all keen to try town race track

Pictured left to right: Councillor Patrick Harley (Leader of Dudley Council), Chris Lawrence (Director of Generation Pro Cycling Events), Lee Wood & Kim Babb,(Stourbridge Cycling Club), and Nick Barr (Cycling delivery manager in the West Midlands for British Cycling). Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss Photography

Spaces are still available to join the community ride ahead of Friday’s big Dudley Grand Prix event, with people of all ages able to cycle the track before watching the top riders whizz round it.

There are still 70 spaces left on the ride, which will start at 4pm.

The Dudley Grand Prix circuit race event will be held in the town centre on July 14 to coincide with Black Country Day celebrations taking place in the borough.

The event, which is part of the men’s and women’s national circuit series, is expected to attract famous names from the world of cycling including British Olympic champions.

It comes after people lined the streets in Dudley and Sedgley last year to enjoy time trial events for the Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of the council, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages to ride the course before the professionals show us all how its done.

"I would urge anyone interested to get signed up as spaces are very limited.

"After the success of last year’s time trials in Dudley and Sedgley for the Commonwealth Games, we’re delighted to be hosting elite sports again in the borough.

"We will see some of the sport’s best riders racing against each other at top speeds around a short, fast circuit so there should be plenty of thrills and spills, and it’s completely free.

"We have also made all of our car parks free as well on the day for those who wish to visit."

Members of Stourbridge Cycling Club have worked with British Cycling, Dudley Council and Generation Pro Cycle Events to help put the borough on the map and secure its place in the circuit series calendar.

The event will be opened at 4pm with the social community ride.

From 5pm until around 6.30pm there will be under 12s, under 14s and under 16s racing, with the regional/amateur race starting at 6.35pm.

The women’s national circuit series finale is due to get under way at 7.30pm, with the event concluding with the men’s national circuit series finale which starts at 8.30pm.

Chris Lawrence, Generation Pro Cycle Events, said: "The Dudley Grand Prix will continue to build on our #inspirethenextgeneration ethos.

"It will give racing opportunities and a major platform of a National Circuit Series event for riders from the age of 10, right up to Olympic and World Champions to shine and showcase how exciting the UK racing scene can be."

Letters will be sent to residents and businesses along the route, as well as businesses in Dudley town centre, with more information about the race including details about temporary road closures.

To sign up for the community ride, go to dudleygrandprix.com/communityride.