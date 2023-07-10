Duck race a quackers way for charity to raise much-needed funds

Dudley Mayor Andrea Goddard with the winning ducks and organisers Amanda Bowen, Ruth Longville and James Totney

The Waterfront in Brierley Hill was the setting for the annual Black Country Duck Race, a family fun day organised and run by Mary Stevens Hospice on Sunday, July 9.

More than 1,700 rubber ducks were sold off to racing fans young and old, with a £3 entrance fee and a chance to scoop the £100 first prize and the Mick Bailey Duck Race Trophy 2023.

Gina Collins gazes out over the entrants in the big race

The Black Country Duck Race and Family Festival was sponsored by Prosperity Wealth, Waldron’s Solicitors, Taylors Estate Agents and supported by Bailey’s Fishing Tackle, Merry Hill and Red by Night, who put on live performances, and street food vendors serving throughout the event.

It was the first time the event had taken part at the Waterfront, having previously been held at the Delph Locks in Brierley Hill, but moving to the Waterfront due to the size of the event.

Dudley South MP Mike Woods and Steve Edwards with a naughty duck leaving a right mess

Mary Stevens Hospice head of fundraising Amanda Bowen said more than 3,000 people had attended and said the charity was blessed to have such huge support in the community.

She said: "It's lovely to have such great support and we know this is a fantastic event which is very unique and coincides with Black Country Day.

"To see so many people out was great and the weather and sunshine was fabulous, plus it was quite a spectacle to see all those ducks in the water.

The entrants are dropped into the water ahead of the race

"People were getting competitive as well, especially the corporates as we had a corporate duck race where we sold larger ducks to all our corporate supporters, some of whom bought more than one duck to decorate, then had their own race between them."

Ms Bowen said the Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard had been in attendance and had selected the best dressed up duck for the day, a duck called Scrub-a-Duck, which was decorated by the domestic staff at Mary Stevens Hospice, and the best dressed duck.

She said the event was a vital way to raise funds for the charity, which needs £3.5 million every year to run the centre, and thanked everyone who took part in the event for their great support.

Lisa and Ed Bradley pick out a duck from the many available

She said: "It's great to see people come and support us and they've all be fabulous, such as the people who were buying ducks and paying more than £3, which just spoke to the generosity of people in the Black Country.