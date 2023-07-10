Cricket match raises more than £600 for Dudley mayor’s charities

Staff and councillors at Dudley Council raised more than £600 for charities at the annual mayor’s cricket match

A team of officers from the council faced off against elected members at the War Memorial Ground in Amblecote on Friday evening.

The council officers claimed victory by 22 runs, after posting 130 in their 20 overs and restricting the councillors to 108.

The match, prize raffle and auction raised £605 for Dudley Community First Responders, Mary Stevens Hospice, Up and Downs and Prostate Cancer, who are the Mayor of Dudley’s chosen charities for her term.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "It was wonderful to see so many people from across the council coming together to have fun and raise money for four fantastic causes.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped to make the match possible and all those who donated to my chosen charities."