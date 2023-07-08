Met Office issues yellow weather warning for thunderstorms until midnight tonight

Picture: Ashley Wilding

The Met Office and West Midlands Fire Service have both warned residents about the thunderstorms heading towards the region.

The weather warning covers the entire Black Country and stretches west into Shropshire, covering Bridgnorth, Telford, Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted: "Yellow weather warning. A Met Office warning of thunderstorms is in place until midnight tonight (Saturday).

"Please take care if you're out and about. Never enter flood water, however safe it looks."

The Met Office yellow warning said: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of the UK on Saturday.

The Met Office Yellow weather warning

"Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures Some communities might become cut off if roads flood. Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

The Met Office gives advice about staying safe in thunderstorms.

The website said: "There are many myths surrounding lightning - such as lightning never strikes the same place twice or it always strikes the tallest object. Both are false, as lightning strikes the best conductor on the ground - whether it has been struck before or not."