Motorcyclist in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after Dudley crash

A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on a busy road.

The collision happened on Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley. Photo: Google Street Map
A passing-by ambulance crew came across a road traffic collision involving a motorbike nearby to Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley at 11.40pm on Thursday night and an additional two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a man who was the motorcyclist.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under emergency blue light conditions with medics travelling to continue treatment en route.”

