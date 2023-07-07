Motorcyclist in hospital with 'life-threatening' injuries after Dudley crash

The collision happened on Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley. Photo: Google Street Map

A passing-by ambulance crew came across a road traffic collision involving a motorbike nearby to Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley at 11.40pm on Thursday night and an additional two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a man who was the motorcyclist.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene.