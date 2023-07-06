Thank you donation given to hospital after quality of care provided

The cheque presentation saw the great and good of Russells Hall Hospital come to meet Margaret. Right to left: Dr Syeda Tabassum (Clinical Research Fellow), Dr Holly John (Service Lead Rheumatology), Dr Rainer Klocke (Consultant Rheumatologist), Teresa Parry (Volunteer Chaplain), Margaret Tranter, and her husband Tom Tranter.

Margaret Tranter has raised £1,550 for Russells Hall Hospital's Rheumatology Department as a way of saying thank you for the care she received after two knee replacements and a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

The 81-year-old has spent the last five months walking the fields in her local area for thirty minutes nearly every day and, in that time, she has walked more than one hundred miles.

Ms Tranter started walking regularly to help with her recovery which, after the care she received, led to her beginning her fundraising journey.

She walked over the fields near Corbett Outpatient Centre where she worked as a nurse before retiring in 2009 and said the journey was a full circle moment for her, giving back to the organisation she used to work for.

She said, “I was determined to make an effort to say a huge thank you to Dr Klocke and the whole of the rheumatoid team at Russells Hall Hospital for their dedicated and professional care towards me, both at a critical time when I was first diagnosed and throughout the years’ of caring treatment since.

“To raise awareness of rheumatoid arthritis and contribute to ongoing funding of research and development in the department, I managed to complete a sponsored walk of 100 miles which I managed a little at a time over several months.

"I am so grateful to Dr Klocke and the whole rheumatoid arthritis team for all their kindness, dedication and professional care which was always given without reserve.”