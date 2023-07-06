Plans submitted as Dudley entertainment quarter scheme gains momentum

The new plans aim to build an entertainment quarter around Stone Square in Dudley

Hush Property Developments has submitted the planning application for the Dudley Museum and Arts Gallery as it seeks to begin work on the Dudley Entertainment Quarter project, which would transform several landmark buildings in Dudley's town centre.

Led by Hush Property Developments, part of the HP Group, the ambitious project involves the renovation and transformation of Dudley's former museum and art gallery, the Old Glasshouse restaurant, and a neighbouring office block.

The development will create a new leisure zone around Stone Street Square, offering a variety of entertainment options for locals and tourists alike.

The £4 million project is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs in the area and attract more visitors to the town.

Co-director of Hush Property Developments, Hayley Andrews, said: "We are thrilled to be part of this exciting development, which will bring a new lease of life to these beautiful historic buildings in Dudley.

"Our determination to get the project underway and open the venues for the enjoyment of the people of Dudley and those travelling in from further afield is unwavering."

The Dudley Entertainment Quarter project aims to repurpose the former museum and art gallery into a hospitality and leisure venue, featuring food and drink huts, indoor cricket, laser tagging, mini-golf, escapology rooms, and other activities.

The Old Glasshouse restaurant, vacant for the past 12 months, will be reopened, while the adjoining office block will be converted into a boutique hotel.

Paul Andrews, co-director of Hush Property Developments, said: "Seeing Dudley Council at MIPIM [a property event held in Cannes in April] and their commitment to attracting investment to the area gave us the confidence that Dudley was the right place for us to continue to invest in.