NHS workers walk to promote service and celebrate 75th anniversary

Around 20 members of staff and service users took part in the walk

Around 20 members of staff from the perinatal mental health service in Dudley and Sandwell and its service users donned their trainers on Wednesday, walking a total of 32 miles across the region.

Participants on the day split off on three different routes across the two boroughs, stopping off at family hubs and various services such as GP surgeries and libraries along the way to give out leaflets advertising their service.

Susan Barratt, who is team manager for the perinatal mental health service in Dudley and Sandwell, said the walk was organised as a way of demonstrating how the NHS has evolved on its anniversary.

The 53-year-old added: "We did it to raise awareness for our service and to demonstrate how the NHS has changed over the last 75 years.

"Because we look after women with mental health problems during pregnancy or postnatal, these women would have been forgotten a decade ago, they wouldn't have had access to treatment, so it's to highlight how the NHS, on its 75th anniversary, is ever-changing and responding to needs.

"These needs aren't new, however now they are recognised and part of the NHS long-term plan. It's also to highlight how we work with other agencies to provide the best service to families.

"It was really positive, we had a good response, we had lots of engagement from family hubs who made us welcome. Very often you're just emailing people and can't always put a face to the name, so it was really nice to develop those relationships.

"It was a real team effort, even the people who couldn't walk were there at the end and supported in getting people back to their cars so it felt like a real camaraderie."

Emma Doyle, who is the perinatal clinic lead, said that she hopes that the walk through the community will help to break down barriers associated with mental health.

The 49-year-old continued: "Because of the nature of the work we do with women who are either pregnant or postnatal with moderate to severe mental health problems, we want to raise awareness as we understand a lot of women are reluctant to access services.

"Our primary aim of the walk was to have that vulnerability in the patches that we serve to break down those barriers.

"The area that we cover is quite a deprived area, there's quire an under-served population but I feel that if we can work with women and their un-borns or infants at this stage, then the outcome for those babies in adult life is much better and the outcome for those families is much better, so we are promoting long-term mental health.

"We want to help more women in need, we are an amazing service, we are free, people who get referred to us are seen mostly within two weeks and they get that specialist mental health support that is so vital in the perinatal period.