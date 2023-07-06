Mayor offers congratulations to local team on league success

The Mayor of Dudley has congratulated Dudley Town after the club won its first title for 38 years.

Councillor Andrea Goddard welcomed players, management and directors of the football club into the mayor’s parlour on Wednesday.

It comes after the team were crowned champions of the Midland League Division One, earning a first league title for nearly four decades and a promotion to the Midland Premier League next season.

The win also means the club will play in the FA Cup again next season, with the qualifying rounds starting in August.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, the Mayor of Dudley, said: "I was really pleased to meet some of the players and management from Dudley Town in the parlour.

"I wanted to personally congratulate them on a fantastic season which has seen the club win its first title for nearly 40 years.

"I’m now an honorary fan after receiving the club scarf.

"I look forward to following their results next season and hope they can have a good run in the FA Cup after so many years out of the competition."

