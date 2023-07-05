Thank you tribute paid to NHS in Black Country by members of public

Mark Axcell offered his own thanks to the NHS on its 75th birthday

The NHS was officially established on July 5, 1948 - and Wednesday marked 75 years of the iconic national institution, which was the first universal health system to be available to all, free at the point of delivery.

Treating more than a million people a day in England, the NHS has been something that has touched people across the country.

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, healthcare staff, students, patients, and volunteers in the Black Country have starred in a special video sharing their birthday wishes and thanks to the NHS.

Mark Axcell, chief executive officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “As we celebrate this significant moment in NHS history and reflect on 75 years of the NHS, it’s vital that we also play tribute to the people that make the organisation what it is today.

“Staff at every level of our NHS continue to go above and beyond to care for our friends, families and loved ones, as well as each other.

"Our teams could not have achieved all they have without the skill and dedication of our people, and I want to use this opportunity to thank colleagues for all that you are doing – we simply would not have our NHS without you.

“Today is also a day for gratitude and celebration of all that the NHS can and does do.

"And throughout it, the NHS will continue to work as it does every day and night, for every one of us who needs it. And tomorrow, it will do the same too.”