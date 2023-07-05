Police appeal to find 89-year-old woman missing after Dudley hospital visit

By Isabelle ParkinDudley

Police have appealed to the public to help in finding an elderly woman who has gone missing following a hospital stay in Dudley.

Sheila, who is 89, is described as being 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build, with short grey hair.

West Midlands Police say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

Sheila is known to frequent to Birmingham, and is said to usually be smartly dressed and often carrying a suitcase.

Those who see her or people with information about her whereabouts have been asked to call 999, quoting PID: 439784

