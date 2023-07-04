Newly ordained clergy ready for next step forward

Claire Cox, Esther Treasure, Ben Somervell and Sarah Roberts-Malpass are taking the next steps in their theological journey

Claire Cox, Ben Somervell and Esther Treasure have been ordained as Deacons and Sarah Roberts-Malpass has completed her first year and been ordained as a priest within the Diocese of Worcester.

The four were ordained at the weekend at Worcester Cathedral by the Bishop of Worcester, Rt. Rev. Dr John Inge and the Bishop of Dudley, Rt. Rev. Martin Gorick, alongside 11 other members of the diocese.

Nine candidates completed their first year and were ordained Priest in the Cathedral on Saturday, so are now able to preside at the Holy Communion, while a further six candidates were ordained Deacon on Sunday and are entering their first year of training as a curate.

Bishop Inge said: “One of the greatest privileges of being a bishop is ordaining new deacons and priests.

"Those ordained this weekend will be a great gift to everyone in the places they will be ministering, not just those who worship in their churches.

"I pray for God’s blessing upon them, that they may be a rich blessing to others.”

Claire Cox will be serving at St Mary’s Church in Oldswinford, while Ben Somervell will be serving at Holy Trinity Church in Old Hill and Esther Treasure will be serving in the Dudley Team as curates.

Meanwhile, Sarah Roberts-Malpass will serve at St. Thomas’ Church in Stourbridge as an ordained priest.

All four spoke about what ordination meant to them and how they saw their journeys going forward.

The newly ordained curates pose with the Bishops of Worcester and Dudley following their ordination ceremony

Ms Cox said: "As I have been training for ordination, I have realised more and more how God has been preparing me for this all my life.

"I am now looking forward to ministering full time; learning all about the community of Old Swinford; exploring; and taking the needs of the people; to the church. I have a passion for interfaith, and ecumenical work, and I truly believe I am here to serve, I’m here to wash feet.

"For me, the best news is we don’t have to earn God’s love, it is available to everyone, nothing we have done in the past can separate us from God.

"As Baby says to her Dad in dirty dancing; ‘there are a lot of things about me that aren't what you thought. But if you love me, you have to love all the things about me.’ And God does, he forgives, he heals."

Mr Somervell said: "I am delighted to be being ordained as Deacon and begin as Assistant Curate at Holy Trinity Church, Old Hill.

"I’m a newcomer to the Black Country but have been reading up on the area and its distinctive accent and culture.

"I very much look forward to working with Nick, the vicar at Old Hill, and beginning my formal ministry there."

Ms Treasure said: "What does a fishmonger, a prison chaplain, and a mime artist have in common? Me.

"As one of those people for whom the phrase, ‘jack of all trades and master of none’ has always rung true, I have found myself pursuing many interesting and varied occupations and interests in life, and yet there has always been one constant presence – Jesus, and one constant passion - the church."

Ms Roberts-Malpass said: "My ordination to the priesthood has been central in my calling to ordained ministry, and I am so excited to be thinking about what it means to be a priest as I begin this next mode of ministry.

"I am looking forward to being able to preside at the Eucharist (which I will be doing the morning after priesting in our parish Eucharist), to lead worship and to be able to give God’s blessing to all who have been such a blessing to me this year.