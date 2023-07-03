Dudley Castle to host open-air cinema screenings this summer

Dudley Castle is set to be transformed into an open-air cinema again this summer

Dudley Zoo and Castle has teamed up with Birmingham-based Flatpack Festival for two Beware the Moon events, with a showing of Jaws on Friday, August 4 and The Wicker Man on Saturday, August 5.

The "Al fresco" horror at Dudley Castle events will take place at the courtyard of the 11th century castle, and tickets are already up for sale.

Tickets are priced at £12.50 per film with a £10 concessionary rate and film goers are advised age restrictions will apply.

Dudley Zoo and Castle Marketing Manager, Andrea Hales, said: “We’re pleased to be able to join forces with Flatpack Festival again this summer for more open-air cinema events at Dudley Castle , as they’re always popular evenings with visitors.

“We’ll have hot food available and a licensed bar, but visitors are welcome to bring their own picnics.

“And they’ll also be a few special effects and surprises too, so we’re set to have two great nights of entertainment!”

Doors open each evening at 7.30pm, with the feature film beginning around 9.15pm.

Both events will go ahead whatever the weather, so visitors are urged to dress accordingly and bring their own chairs and picnic blankets.