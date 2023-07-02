Couple take over Dudley pub where they met as youngsters

Amy and Rory Harper have taken over The Summerhouse

Amy and Rory Harper were handed the keys to The Summerhouse Pub in Dudley on Wednesday, where they celebrated with customers both new and old.

The pair have a long history with the pub, with Rory's parents – John and Pauline – taking over management for 14 years until 2014, with Rory having moved into the building at the age of 12.

Amy was working as a bar manager at the age of 20 when she met her future husband, who was the manager of the kitchen at the time. The couple now share three children together.

The couple met when they were working at The Summerhouse as youngsters

The pair went on to briefly take over The White Lion in Sedgley, before Amy fell pregnant with their first child and they chose to return to The Summerhouse under the management of previous owners Karen and Phil Kennedy, another couple who met at the pub.

Amy, who is 38, said: "We feel really honoured to have been given the opportunity to run the pub and we hope it will be a success – we have all worked as a family team since day one.

"A lot of people came from the village to support us, a lot of locals are happy for us to take over. It was absolutely fantastic, we had an absolutely massive turnout of old and new customers – the support from everybody was incredible.

"We worked here with Karen and Phil and when the pub came up to lease we thought it was our chance to shine – it feels like home."

The pair said they are "looking forward" to making some additions to the venue including an outdoor pizza oven and a children's play area.