Gornal Fun Day returns this weekend at its new venue

Punch and Judy are ready for a row at Gornal Fun Day

The fun will start at noon on Saturday at Ellowes Hall Sports College Playing Fields, after previously being at Vale Street Recreation Ground, and entrance is free.

Adults are being invited to dress up as Peaky Blinders for a competition and there are children super hero fancy dress prizes.

There will be stalls, rides, inflatables and a rodeo bull as well as hot and cold food available.

Christine Bate, from the organising committee, said: "Its getting nearer and nearer with only days to go.

"There will be a lot happening and it will be a full day of fun."

The Mayor of Dudley Councillor Andrea Goddard is officially opening the proceedings at noon and the Black Country Brass Band will be making an appearance.

In the main arena Punch and Judy will be providing the entertainment at 1pm followed by cheerleaders and drill displays by cadets

Visitors can learn about the history of Gornal at the Village through History revealing local life during Stone Age, Medieval and Roman times. Vintage cars will be on display as well as football coaches showing off their skills.

Gornal Fun Day is part of the wider Black Country Festival which celebrates the past and present of the region.