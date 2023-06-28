West Midlands Police have confirmed that Paul Mainwood has been arrested

Officers in Dudley had appealed for information on the whereabouts of Paul Mainwood on suspicion of a burglary in the town on May 14.

The 44-year-old, who has a large distinctive tattoo on his neck, was also being recalled to prison.

At the time, Dudley Police tweeted: "The 44-year-old of no fixed address is wanted on suspicion of a burglary that took place in Dudley earlier this month. He is also wanted on recall to prison.

"Mainwood has links to Wednesbury, Dudley and Kingswinford.

"If you've seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101, quoting 20/14050/23."

It was confirmed by West Midlands Police that Mainwood had been arrested on Tuesday and was in custody.