Constable masterpiece on show in Dudley as part of National Gallery tour

From left to right: Mary McMahon, Bernays Curatorial Fellow of British Paintings at The National Gallery; Sarah Hall, museum collection officer at Dudley Council; Gracie Divall, exhibitions manager at The National Gallery; Councillor Pete Lee, the deputy mayor of Dudley; Gloria Lee, the deputy mayoress of Dudley; and Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, with The Cornfield in the exhibition space

John Constable’s The Cornfield can be seen at Units 18-20 of the Churchill Shopping Centre.

The painting, which has come to Dudley as part of the bi-annual Visits programme, is on display until Sunday.

It has previously been in Basildon, Newport on the Isle of Wight and Jarrow and will continue its journey until mid-July.

A wide range of activities are on offer for visitors to take part in at the exhibition site in the town centre, which is open from 10am to 4pm.

The fun includes art sessions with glass pens and collage materials, historic tours of the town centre and talks on the local glass industry and the landscape art of the Black Country.

Pieces from Dudley Museum’s collection are also on display alongside Constable’s masterpiece.

Completed in Constable’s London studio in 1826, The Cornfield depicts a lane shown winding into a vibrant cornfield, based on a path which the artist often walked along as a boy.

The painting often inspires viewers to think about what home means to them and how it makes them feel.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome The Cornfield to Dudley for our residents to enjoy. Being selected as one of the partners for the National Gallery’s Visits tour is a great honour for us.

“The artwork is available to view throughout the week with many activities to enjoy on site, so I hope visitors from the borough and beyond will make the trip into the town centre and take the opportunity to see this world-famous piece of art.”

Kristien Neve from LCP Group, who manage and operate the Churchill Shopping Centre, added: “This is a unique opportunity to bring an iconic piece of art from the National Gallery collection to a wider audience in Dudley.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to host this beautiful Constable painting at the shopping centre and hope people and visitors from further afield come and see The Cornfield while they have the chance.”

Gabriele Finaldi, director of the National Gallery, said running the Visits tour is a highlight for the gallery.

"It is an exciting way for us to connect with new partners all over the UK, and to be part of their outstanding work with their local communities," he said.

“Through our collection we want to enrich lives by connecting art, people and ideas across centuries, countries and cultures; our partners drive the conversations about the painting and how they want to respond to it.