Dudley's Telecare service gets top rating for helping people

Nicola Boerm-Hammond, call centre manager, with Councillor Matt Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care and (back, left to right) Telecare staff Marcus Bennett, Simon Swain and Ema Robinson.

The Telecare service provides a range of technology products, including alarm systems, that provide support to people in their own homes through their link to the Dudley telecare service, 24/7 and 365 days a year.

Over the past 12 months, the team handled incoming and outgoing calls totalling 245,447 equating to 15,500 every month. 97.98% of calls answered within 60 seconds and 99.72 within 180 seconds. The review found that 99% of service users are very satisfied/satisfied with their installation experience.

The team provides 24/7 care 365 days a year, with staff and managers on overnight shifts in addition to the falls response service. Last year the falls service returned ‘in house’ with fallers being attended by the Telecare Service. The Urgent Care Response (UCR) service was developed and went live at the end of December 2022. Up until the end of January, the team attended 36 joint visits with clinicians. The team average is 72 ‘lifts’ a month.

They also work closely with the fire service with 993 safe and well checks referred to West Midlands Fire Service. An average of 826 smoke alarm calls are handled each month, with 82 referrals each month.

Councillor Matt Rogers, cabinet member for adult social care said: "I’m really proud of the team for this achievement. They always have to be poised to deal with any emergency with understanding, calmness and professionalism and this review shows how well they do that.

"The Telecare service is an absolute lifeline for some of our older residents. It allows them to live independently for as long as possible, and gives them, and their families the peace of mind of knowing that help is just one phone call, or one automatic response away. Although we might use a lot of high-tech equipment as part of the service, it’s the people at the end of the phoneline who make it what it is, a caring, efficient and quality service."

The Telecare Service is available to everyone living in the Dudley Borough. The team provides a combined offer of installation, monitoring and response services at a very competitive price.