Council leader makes assurances over Dudley's libraries amid mounting fears about their future

Library staff member Emma Dudley addresses the protest outside Dudley Council House in May

There were fears over the future of 13 libraries in the borough after council chiefs announced a budget cut of £1.5million over the next three years.

The decision to cut the budget sparked a protest in front of the Dudley Council House in May, while a petition against the proposals amassed almost 3,000 signatures.

Protestors feared the libraries would be down-scaled or shut down, putting children's and senior citizen's group at risk as well as denying people without internet access at home the chance to get online.

But leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Patrick Harley, said it is now believed the authority will not have to make those savings as new data has come to light.

The council has been collecting data on usage and the types of services residents were visiting the library for.

The authority says visits are at around 70 per cent of the level they were pre-pandemic, and slowly increasing, while the number of those attending children’s activities is back to 2019 figures.

New modelling also demonstrates how libraries play a role in people’s wellbeing, calculating the impact of improved well-being from library usage on lower levels of GP visits and psychotherapy service usage.

Sheffield Hallam University and 4Global, which builds models to measure social value, were asked to to develop one for Dudley Libraries which was calculated to be £14.8m for 2022/23.

Councillor Harley said libraries could also create income by taking measures such as renting spaces out as meeting rooms.

He said: “We have never made any decision to close libraries.

“These are challenging times for all local authorities but thanks to our continued robust management of the budget process and having gathered data on library service usage over recent months we have been able to review these savings proposals for the library service and these have now been removed.

“Libraries have always played a key role in our communities, providing a focal point for information, advice and guidance and we are looking to move more services and partner organisations into our libraries to deliver even more for residents.

“This new social value calculation of £14.8m for Dudley libraries backs this up, demonstrating the impact of improved well-being from library usage on lower levels of GP visits and psychotherapy service usage.

“We have never undertaken this level of work on social value before and we are making a commitment to borough residents for this to continue in the future.

“I am pleased we can remove the proposed savings in this area and at the same time allay any concerns people have had about the future of this valuable service.”

Conservative-run Dudley Council first announced plans to cut the libraries budget in March in a cost-cutting measure.

It also led to Dudley North MP Marco Longhi urging Dudley Council to "not pursue the path of closing any libraries".

Following the announcement, Labour councillor Adam Aston, who represents the Upper Gornal and Woodsetton ward, said further clarification was needed.

He posted on Twitter: "I’ll be the first to celebrate if planned cuts have been cancelled but a pledge that no branch will close isn’t that.