Warning of water supply loss in Dudley after main bursts

Residents in part of Dudley have been warned they may lose water supply this morning due to a burst main.

The burst water main is at the junction of Humphrey Street and Pennine Drive. Photo: Google.
South Staffs Water says the affected water main is in Lower Gornal, at the junction of two residential streets: Humphrey Street and Pennine Drive.

A spokesperson for the water company said that they were "working hard to repair it".

They added: "Customers in the area may experience a loss of water pressure or loss of supply whilst we carry out the repair. We're sorry for any inconvenience."

