Warning of water supply loss in Dudley after main bursts

South Staffs Water says the affected water main is in Lower Gornal, at the junction of two residential streets: Humphrey Street and Pennine Drive.
A spokesperson for the water company said that they were "working hard to repair it".
They added: "Customers in the area may experience a loss of water pressure or loss of supply whilst we carry out the repair. We're sorry for any inconvenience."
