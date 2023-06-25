New zebra crossing planned for busy Dudley road

Huge sign put on roundabout by resident sends strong message to drivers 'blocking island'
Premium
A new pedestrian zebra crossing is being built in Dudley.
The new crossing will be created on Pensnett Road, near Wallows Road, Brockmoor.
Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council told residents if they want to object to the plan they need to do so before July 19.
Objections should be sent to the Traffic Group Manager, Environment Directorate, Transport & Highway Services, Dudley MBC, 4 Ednam Road, Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 1HL.