Halesowen group set to showcase the perfect year

It may or may not have been the perfect year but the cast of a Halesowen based performing arts group will be singing through the seasons in their next production.

Gemma Shaw, Kay Churchill, Geoff Westwood, Sarah Aldridge, Holly Mills, Kieran King and Jeanette Greenaway, from Startime Variety, get set for their production of The Perfect Year..
Entitled 'The Perfect Year – Singing through the Seasons' – the aim is for the audience to experience a year in song in just one night.

And cast members in costume were out in the town's Cornbow Shopping Centre on Saturday to hand out leaflets and spread the word about the show, which takes place iN Rowley Regis next month

Members of the group recently the best concert award and best pantomime award at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) for their last two shows and are aiming to make sure the quality in this one is just as good.

Startime Variety have been performing since 1967 and have always tried to produce shows covering a number of musical genres from West End to rock and roll to classic chart hits. They have also raised thousands of pounds for area charities over the last 56 years.

Spokesperson Jeanette Greenaway said: "We are looking forward to the next show, tickets are going well but there are plenty left and I would encourage people to come and enjoy a song for each month."

The Perfect Year – Singing through the Seasons takes place at St Giles Church Hall, Hawes Lane, Rowley Rgis on Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8, Tickets are available from www.startimevariety.co.uk/next-production

