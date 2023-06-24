Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Dudley

A motorcyclist was left needing hospital treatment for a serious leg injury after colliding with a car.

The road was closed off to allow for the motorcyclist to be treated. Photo: Melvin Cooper
West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulnace Service were called to Dibdale Road in Milking Bank on Thursday evening around 7pm after reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

They arrived to discover the rider of the motorbike on the ground with a serious leg injury, with treatment given at the scene and the rider subsequently taken to hospital.

Police closed off the road for a couple of hours and spoke to the driver and other witnesses to the collision.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a collision on Dibdale Road around 7pm last night between a car and a motorbike.

"The rider suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to hospital.

"The road was closed for a couple of hours while we spoke to the driver and other witnesses."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

James Vukmirovic

