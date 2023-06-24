Man charged after raid on home in Dudley that left homeowners hurt

By Daniel WaltonDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Dudley.

Three people injured during an armed burglary at a house on Parkes Hall road, Dudley
Three people injured during an armed burglary at a house on Parkes Hall road, Dudley

It happened at a home on Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton on Wednesday.

Robert William Smith, aged 40, of Wolverhampton, was charged with aggravated burglary.

West Midlands Police said: "We’ve charged a man in connection with an aggravated burglary at a house in Dudley earlier this week.

"The burglary happened at an address in Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday June 19. Robert William Smith, aged 40, of Wolverhampton was charged with aggravated burglary."

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, July 21.

Police said the homeowners had been injured during the incident and a scuffle had taken place.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News