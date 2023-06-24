Man charged after raid on home in Dudley that left homeowners hurt

Three people injured during an armed burglary at a house on Parkes Hall road, Dudley

It happened at a home on Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton on Wednesday.

Robert William Smith, aged 40, of Wolverhampton, was charged with aggravated burglary.

"The burglary happened at an address in Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton, shortly after 7pm on Wednesday June 19. Robert William Smith, aged 40, of Wolverhampton was charged with aggravated burglary."

The 40-year-old has been remanded in custody to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, July 21.