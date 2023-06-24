'Golden boy' to have long locks shaved off for charity and local football team

Will Arnold 11, with his dad, Matt Arnold. Will is having all his hair shaved off to raise money for charity and his football team.

Will Arnold has always enjoyed having distinctive hairstyles, such as mohawks or a skinhead look, but during the pandemic decided to grow out his hair.

However, after enjoying life with long hair, he now wants to try something different and has decided to have it shaved off for a good cause.

Will's mom, Sarah, told the Express & Star: "Will decided to grow out his hair during lockdown. He's very strong-minded, he does what he wants. So I said 'I'll leave you to it'. So it grew and grew and grew.

"A few weeks ago, he suddenly told me 'I think I want to cut it off and have a fresh start.

"He's about to leave primary school. Will likes to be different so I thought he'd go to secondary school with the long hair. I was really shocked."

Once the 11-year-old told his mom what he wanted to do, Sarah went on the website for the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions.

Sarah added: "His hair's a unique colour, not many boys are that shade of blonde. His nickname is Haaland after the Man City player Erling Haaland because of his hair.

"I saw on the Little Princess website that there weren't many boys who had donated as not many boys have hair this long.

"Will lost his grandad Baz to cancer, when Will was only six months old, and then his uncle 'Chief' who died in lockdown - both of them from brain tumours. He finds it quite difficult to talk about and gets emotional.

"So he thought about it and said to me 'I'm going to cut it off for charity and for my football team'."

Will is an avid Wolves fan and also plays for Sedgley Saints FC, who are trying to build up their profile and gain sponsors after splitting into two separate teams.

The money will therefore be split between the Little Princess Trust and Sedgley Saints FC.

The community is already rallying around Will, with plenty of support coming from the football club and Will's teachers.

"They call him the little celebrity at school. He was a bit embarrassed at first, he doesn't like a fuss," Sarah laughed.

"I'm so proud of him. He's not one to follow the crowd, he does what he thinks is right," Sarah added. "I keep welling up because I can't imagine him with short hair now.

"I think me and his sister will cry when he does it."

Will's hair will be shaved off on July 15 by his old hairdresser, Jonathan, who hasn't cut it in three years due to Will growing it out.