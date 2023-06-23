Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car in Dudley

The collision occured at Donnington Court, Dudley. Photo: Google.

The collision took place just before 6.50pm at Donnington Court, a residential area off the Dibdale Road.

The motorcyclist received advanced trauma care at the scene before being conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival crews discovered one patient, a man, who was the motorcyclist.

“He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital under emergency blue light conditions for further treatment.”