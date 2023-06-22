Police still searching for group who fled in BMW after Dudley armed burglary

Parkes Hall road, Dudley

Intruders drove a BMW through security gates at the address in Parkes Hall Road, Woodsetton, at around 7.10pm on Monday.

The occupants were threatened by someone with a gun and ordered to hand over cash.

Police said there was a scuffle and a man in his 30s was stabbed in the leg.

Following the incident, detective Inspector Dean Kett, from Dudley CID, said: "We're in the early stages of our investigation into what was a terrifying situation.

"At this stage, we don't believe anything was taken and we're working to identify a group of men who we understand fled in a BMW.

"We know this has caused concern in the community and we'll be stepping up reassurance patrols in the area."

Residents of the area showed concern after the events, with one resident saying this is the first time an incident like this has happened in the 60 years he has lived there.

Ryan Flavell, 85, who lives on Parkes Hall Road, said: "It's terrible, I've been living here for about 60 years and I've never seen anything like this.

"I saw the police come down and then the armed police, it was a big thing really but I didn't see any more than that. I heard that someone was hurt in it, I saw them being carried away on a stretcher, I hope they're okay.

"You don't see anything like this happening around here."