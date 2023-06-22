Charity providing free autism support to people in the Black Country

Autism West Midlands offers free support to people with autism in the Black Country.

Supported by The Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Sandwell Council, the charity aims to enrich lives and reduce isolation for people with autism.

Their adult support involves person centred sessions with an autism specialist advisor with lived experience.

Autistic adults living in the Black Country can also access wellbeing events and activities such as crafting, gardening, walking and even Tai chi. All materials and light refreshments are provided.

One session attendee said: "I’m so pleased this service exists, I found all of the sessions incredibly helpful, and the staff were very supportive with fantastic knowledge.

"They helped me to understand myself and my autism better and recognise what I was struggling with."

For families with younger children, autism-friendly soft play sessions are available to allow the whole family to play together.

An attendee of the service's Stay and Play session said: "My daughter loves soft play but is too overwhelmed by the environment to enjoy it normally. Not today!"

Autism does not just affect the individual with the diagnosis, siblings require their own space. This is why specialist sessions are available for siblings of autistic children, providing a much-needed opportunity to learn about autism, share their own worries and to meet children in similar circumstances.

Henry Webster, operations manager for community services at Autism West Midlands, said: "We are offering innovative services in supporting autistic adults, children, and their families. We believe in offering person-centered support which is neuro-affirming to enable autistic people to flourish and maintain their wellbeing."

For more information and to book, visit autismwestmidlands.org.uk/events.

Autism West Midlands was established in 1965 by a group of parents with children on the autistic spectrum to provide encouragement and support.