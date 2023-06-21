Sir Lenny comes home to launch book at place that inspired him

Sir Lenny Henry will read parts of his book during the event

Sir Lenny Henry will launch his children’s picture book, 'You Can Do Anything, Tyrone!' at a special event at Dudley Library on Saturday, July 8.

Sir Lenny, who grew up in Dudley, has frequently talked about how much he visited the library after his Aunty Pearl enrolled him as a member of the library and this will be his first visit as an author.

He is the author of three middle grade adventure stories; The Boy With Wings, The Book of Legends and Attack of the Rampaging Robot and dedicated The Book of Legends to the staff of Dudley Library who he said were responsible for all of his writing.

The ticketed event at 11am, which has sold out, will be followed by a book signing at 12pm, to which all are welcome.

Sir Lenny will read the story and chat to families and there will be book based activities for children.

Sir Lenny said: "I can’t wait to return to Dudley Library.

"I know my own writing journey started right there decades ago when I first started borrowing books from the library after my Aunty Pearl got me a library card.

"There couldn’t be a more fitting place for me to do my first event for You Can Do Anything, Tyrone with illustrator Salomey Doku.

"I have seen how picture books can be the start of a passion for reading, and I can’t wait to enthuse families and young readers about reading and introduce them to the character Tyrone on the day.

"Perhaps we will even be given brand new library cards on the day."

You Can Do Anything, Tyrone! is illustrated by new talent Salomey Doku, who will also be at the event and focuses on the special bond between a boy called Tyrone and his grandfather, Grandad Cleveland, who gives Tyrone self-confidence and the belief that he can indeed be and do anything he wants.

Tyrone is building a space rocket to go on an adventure to the moon but when his building bricks stop working, Grandad Cleveland is on hand to show Tyrone that with determination and imagination, there’s nothing he can't do.

Together, the pair embark on an out-of-this world adventure.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member responsible for libraries at Dudley Council, said: "We are absolutely delighted that Sir Lenny Henry has chosen one of our libraries to launch his new children’s book.

"Sir Lenny became Freeman of the Borough ten years ago in recognition of his incredible charity work and we’re honoured to have him return.

"We know how greatly he values public libraries and I hope his visit encourages people of all ages to become a member and get reading."

Stephanie Rhoden, partnership manager, Dudley libraries, said: "Dudley Library are delighted to welcome Lenny Henry back to the place which kick started his love of reading all those years ago.