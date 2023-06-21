Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Go-ahead for plans to turn Dudley museum into escape rooms and indoor cricket and golf centre

Premium
By Mark AndrewsDudleyDudley entertainmentPublished: Comments

Plans to turn Dudley's former museum and art gallery building into a 'fun city' leisure complex have been given the go-ahead, despite opposition from a councillor.

The former Dudley Museum and Art Gallery will host indoor sports
The former Dudley Museum and Art Gallery will host indoor sports

The plan to turn the building into a centre for indoor cricket, mini-golf, laser-tagging and escapology, forms the cornerstone of a £4 million 'leisure quarter' for the town, also including an hotel and restaurant.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News