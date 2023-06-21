Dave Ashby, a regular visitor to the Museum who has Downs Syndrome and Autism, officially opens the new changing places facility at Black Country Living Museum.

The new facility at the Black Country Living Museum was opened by Dave Ashby, a regular visitor to the Museum who has Downs Syndrome and Autism and who calls the Museum one of his “happy places”.

The museum said the Changing Places accessible toilet, which includes a changing bench and a hoist, will give more people the reassurance to visit and enjoy the popular Dudley attraction, knowing that specialist facilities are available for them to use in safety and comfort.

Provisions within the space include a height adjustable changing bench and washbasin, ceiling track hoist system, peninsular toilet, shower, and privacy screen.

Speaking at the opening, Helen Ashby, Dave’s mother, said: “Having a Changing Places facility allows visitors with additional needs to maintain their dignity and meet their personal care needs while enjoying a fabulous day out.

"Every visitor attraction should have a Changing Places facility and we are thrilled BCLM is now providing one.”

The Museum’s Changing Places accessible toilet has been officially registered with the Changing Places Consortium and will be available for use not only by Museum visitors, but by the general public too.

Nick Sellers, Head of Operations at the Museum, said: “We’re thrilled that we are now able to provide this space for visitors who require it, so that we can enable more people than ever to join us for a day out and discover the Black Country’s story while providing an adequate space that suits their requirements.

"We are also proud to be able to host a facility which enables visitors to make day trips to Dudley and enjoy other local attractions.”