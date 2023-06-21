Man, 19, dies days on from two-car crash in Lower Gornal

The collision occurred on Coopers Bank Road on Friday evening. Photo: Google Street Map

The teenager was among four people injured in the collision between a Ford Focus and a Peugeot 3008 on Coopers Bank Road at around 10.45pm on Friday, June 16.

Two women, aged 21 and 22, from the Focus and a 26-year-old woman from the Peugeot have been treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Focus is believed to have left the scene, and West Midlands Police officers arrested a 20-year-old man on Sunday on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

He has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Tragically, a young man has now died from the injuries he sustained as a result of this collision.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the man’s family and friends, and specially trained officers are providing them with support.

"We arrested a man in connection with the collision and we have accounted for everyone we believe was involved but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist us in our investigation, quoting log 5799 of June 16.”

Call police to report information using 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said road safety was a key issue for the force and detailed what it would be doing to help create safer roads.

The spokesman said: "We are actively patrolling key areas to enforce speed limits and protect our communities from the dangers of excessive speed and other road harm issues.

"As the summer season approaches, we are intensifying our efforts and conducting more operations across the region.

"We are urging all motorists to prioritise road safety, obey speed limits, and remain vigilant while driving and your actions can make a significant difference in preventing accidents and protecting lives.