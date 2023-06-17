Shock as Dudley's André Furtado dumped out of Love Island

Love Island Series 10 contestant André Furtado. Photo: ITV

Despite having a partner, which normally would have saved him in previous series, André's fellow contestants voted him out even though he didn't come last in the viewers poll.

However, on Friday's episode André found himself in the bottom three and was told to pack his bags while his love interest Catherine stayed in the villa.

Speaking after his exit the Dudley entrepreneur was not bitter.

He said: "It was a real shocker for me. Of course, we know the saying 'expect the unexpected' has to be in our heads in the villa, but we get caught up in just living in the moment day-to-day.

"When I came to the understanding I was among the vulnerable Islanders it wasn't the best feeling. Catherine was also among the most vulnerable Islanders and in my mind I was thinking, 'I definitely don't want this to be the end of her experience, let alone mine as well'."

The 21-year-old had an action packed two weeks, first linking up with Catherine, then watching her couple up with a new contestant before winning her back.

He said: "Me and Catherine had done a full circle, branching out and then coming back to each other. It showed the strength in our connection. Whereas with the other two [Sammy and Zach], they were still dabbling to see which connection they were gravitating more towards."

The Black Country contestant insisted there "were no hard feelings" after being voted out.

He said: "Of course I would have liked it to go a different route and further develop my connection with Catherine, however, as I've said, you've got to expect the unexpected."

Now, he will have to wait to see if he can pick up with Catherine in the real world whenever she leaves the villa.