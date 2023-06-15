Dudley woman braves the shave in fundraising bid for Macmillan

Pat Hirst having her head shaved to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. Doing the chopping was Jo Williams.

Pat Hirst, from Hurst Hill, Dudley, decided that she wanted to support the vital work the charity does, after several members of her family suffered from the disease.

The 66-year-old headed to Blades Hair and Beauty on June 7 for the courageous moment and was accompanied by her husband and members of the Castle Writers group who rallied around her as she sat in the chair.

Hairdresser Jo Williams then shaved off Pat's bright red locks, while Pat wore a Macmillan 'Brave the Shave' t-shirt.

Pat is pictured with her husband and members of the Castle Writers group that she is a part of.

Pat has now raised almost £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support and has started wearing a wig which she has called Hazelnut.

The retired carer told the Express & Star: "I've seen other people do it and I thought, that's something I can do, it's easier than jumping out of an aeroplane with a parachute.

"I'm glad I did it. The last time I had my hair cut short was when the Princess Diana style was in fashion."

Macmillan Cancer Support is the UK's leading cancer care charity. It's support line offers free, confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. You can call them on 0808 8080 000.