Ace! More than £250,000 to be spent upgrading tennis courts across Dudley

Councillor Damian Corfield in front of the Dorothy Round statue in Priory Park. Photo: Dudley Council

Dudley Council has aced a £280,537 grant via the Lawn Tennis Association to improve tennis facilities at Huntingtree Park (£22.2K), King George V Wordsley (£124.4K), Mary Stevens Park in Stourbridge (£10.4K), Priory Park (£52.9K), Silver Jubilee Park (£25.3K) and Stevens Park in Wollescote (£48.2K).

Speaking on Tuesday, Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for parks across Dudley, said: “I’m in Priory Park this morning only a few yards from the statue of Dorothy Round, our Dudley borough-born Wimbledon champion.

“I’m here because we’ve received a grant from the Lawn Tennis Association of over £280,000 and I’m pleased to say we’ll be investing that across six parks, including Priory Park, to resurface the tennis courts and bring them up to the standard tennis players would expect. This is another example of Dudley Council investing in our parks and it will also key to our parks development programme going forward.”

As well as court resurfacing, improvements will be made to fencing and accompanying gates.

All courts will be managed by a four-digit gate system, which is entered into a courtside keypad which, in turn, will release the gate lock and allow access.

Booking will be essential, via ClubSpark on the Lawn Tennis Association website.

Tennis court upgrades across the six parks in Dudley will begin later this month.